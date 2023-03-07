iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) Holdings Raised by USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC

USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,997 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,363 shares during the quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $1,156,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,550,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,333,000 after purchasing an additional 340,744 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,091,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,814,000 after purchasing an additional 140,492 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 5.6% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 7,265,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,107,000 after purchasing an additional 386,551 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,896,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,693,000 after purchasing an additional 352,559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,115,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,942,000 after buying an additional 326,461 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of DGRO stock traded down $0.58 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $50.12. 457,677 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,575,464. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.67 and a fifty-two week high of $54.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $50.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.56.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

