Investors Purchase Large Volume of Put Options on Vivid Seats (NASDAQ:SEAT)

Vivid Seats Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAT – Get Rating) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Stock traders acquired 3,255 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,688% compared to the typical daily volume of 182 put options.

Insider Activity

In other Vivid Seats news, Director Craig A. Dixon sold 4,889 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.50, for a total value of $36,667.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,987 shares of company stock valued at $68,960.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vivid Seats

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Vivid Seats during the 1st quarter worth $1,633,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Vivid Seats by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 53,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,000 after buying an additional 5,464 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vivid Seats by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 110,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after buying an additional 2,708 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in Vivid Seats in the 1st quarter valued at about $431,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Vivid Seats by 736.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 91,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after buying an additional 80,310 shares during the period. 31.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Vivid Seats Stock Performance

A number of brokerages have commented on SEAT. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Vivid Seats to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Vivid Seats from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 6th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Vivid Seats to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Vivid Seats in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Vivid Seats from $10.50 to $10.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.78.

Shares of SEAT stock traded up $1.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.82. 716,519 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 315,359. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.98. Vivid Seats has a 52-week low of $6.29 and a 52-week high of $12.31.

Vivid Seats Company Profile

Vivid Seats Inc operates as an online secondary marketplace for tickets in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Marketplace and Resale. The Marketplace segment acts as an intermediary between event ticket buyers and sellers; processes ticket sales on its website and mobile applications through its distribution partners; and sells tickets for live sports, concerts, and theater shows, and other live events.

Featured Stories

