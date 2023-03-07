Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Vertiv (VRT)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Vertiv (NYSE: VRT) recently:

2/23/2023 – Vertiv had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $16.00 to $19.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/23/2023 – Vertiv had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $18.00 to $20.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/23/2023 – Vertiv had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $17.00 to $19.00.

2/23/2023 – Vertiv had its price target raised by analysts at Cowen Inc from $20.00 to $22.00.

1/13/2023 – Vertiv had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $10.00 to $13.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:VRT traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $16.14. 635,709 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,272,075. Vertiv Holdings Co has a 12 month low of $7.76 and a 12 month high of $17.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.52. The company has a market cap of $6.10 billion, a PE ratio of -322.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.46.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.02). Vertiv had a return on equity of 14.61% and a net margin of 1.35%. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.04 EPS. Vertiv’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vertiv

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VRT. Starboard Value LP purchased a new stake in Vertiv during the 4th quarter worth approximately $230,880,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Vertiv by 448.8% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,991,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,347,000 after buying an additional 8,988,461 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vertiv by 32.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,988,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,836,000 after purchasing an additional 4,693,256 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Vertiv by 26.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,474,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,862,000 after acquiring an additional 3,841,345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vertiv by 559.2% during the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 4,036,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,235,000 after purchasing an additional 3,424,234 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.59% of the company’s stock.

Vertiv Holdings Co engages in the design, manufacture, and service of critical digital infrastructure technology that powers, cools, deploys, secures and maintains electronics that process, store and transmit data. It also offers power management products, thermal management products, integrated rack systems, modular solutions, and management systems for monitoring and controlling digital infrastructure.

