Investment Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for March 7th (AFC, AHT, AV, AZN, BBOX, BEZ, CCR, CJT, CNA, CNE)

Investment Analysts' updated eps estimates for Tuesday, March 7th:

AFC Energy (LON:AFC) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Peel Hunt. Peel Hunt currently has a GBX 195 ($2.34) target price on the stock.

Ashtead Group (LON:AHT) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Peel Hunt. The firm currently has a GBX 5,200 ($62.53) target price on the stock.

Aviva (LON:AV)

had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They currently have a £130 ($156.33) target price on the stock.

Tritax Big Box REIT (LON:BBOX) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. The firm currently has a GBX 195 ($2.34) target price on the stock.

Beazley (LON:BEZ) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a GBX 835 ($10.04) price target on the stock.

C&C Group (LON:CCR) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Shore Capital.

Cargojet (TSE:CJT) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at TD Securities. TD Securities currently has a C$185.00 price target on the stock.

Centrica (LON:CNA) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Capricorn Energy (LON:CNE) had its under review rating reissued by analysts at Peel Hunt.

ConvaTec Group (LON:CTEC) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

dotdigital Group (LON:DOTD) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc.. Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. currently has a GBX 140 ($1.68) target price on the stock.

Drive Shack (LON:DS) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Citigroup Inc.. Citigroup Inc. currently has a GBX 500 ($6.01) price target on the stock.

Duke Royalty (LON:DUKE) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

Ergomed (LON:ERGO) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

FD Technologies (LON:FDP) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

Foxtons Group (LON:FOXT) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at Peel Hunt. They currently have a GBX 40 ($0.48) price target on the stock.

Fresnillo (LON:FRES) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Peel Hunt. They currently have a GBX 800 ($9.62) target price on the stock.

Greggs (LON:GRG) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Shore Capital.

Greggs (LON:GRG) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Peel Hunt. The firm currently has a GBX 2,000 ($24.05) price target on the stock.

H&T Group (LON:HAT) had its house stock rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

Hostelworld Group (LON:HSW) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Peel Hunt. Peel Hunt currently has a GBX 200 ($2.41) target price on the stock.

Howden Joinery Group (LON:HWDN) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

Inchcape (LON:INCH) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Citigroup Inc.. The firm currently has a GBX 1,131 ($13.60) target price on the stock.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at JMP Securities. JMP Securities currently has a $113.00 price target on the stock.

Just Group (LON:JUST) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

Kainos Group (LON:KNOS) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Shore Capital.

Legal & General Group (LON:LGEN) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

M&G (LON:MNG) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Nippon Active Value Fund (LON:NAVF) had its house stock rating reissued by analysts at Shore Capital.

Origin Enterprises (LON:OGN) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

Premier Foods (LON:PFD) had its house stock rating reissued by analysts at Shore Capital.

Precigen (NASDAQ:PGEN) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at JMP Securities. The firm currently has a $14.00 price target on the stock.

Phoenix Group (LON:PHNX) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

DS Smith (LON:SMDS) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Citigroup Inc.. They currently have a GBX 500 ($6.01) price target on the stock.

SSE (LON:SSE) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

STV Group (LON:STVG) had its house stock rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

