Investment Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for March 7th (AFC, AHT, AV, AZN, BBOX, BEZ, CCR, CJT, CNA, CNE)

Posted by on Mar 7th, 2023

Investment Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Tuesday, March 7th:

AFC Energy (LON:AFC) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Peel Hunt. Peel Hunt currently has a GBX 195 ($2.34) target price on the stock.

Ashtead Group (LON:AHT) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Peel Hunt. The firm currently has a GBX 5,200 ($62.53) target price on the stock.

Aviva (LON:AV) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They currently have a £130 ($156.33) target price on the stock.

Tritax Big Box REIT (LON:BBOX) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. The firm currently has a GBX 195 ($2.34) target price on the stock.

Beazley (LON:BEZ) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a GBX 835 ($10.04) price target on the stock.

C&C Group (LON:CCR) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Shore Capital.

Cargojet (TSE:CJT) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at TD Securities. TD Securities currently has a C$185.00 price target on the stock.

Centrica (LON:CNA) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Capricorn Energy (LON:CNE) had its under review rating reissued by analysts at Peel Hunt.

ConvaTec Group (LON:CTEC) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

dotdigital Group (LON:DOTD) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc.. Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. currently has a GBX 140 ($1.68) target price on the stock.

Drive Shack (LON:DS) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Citigroup Inc.. Citigroup Inc. currently has a GBX 500 ($6.01) price target on the stock.

Duke Royalty (LON:DUKE) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

Ergomed (LON:ERGO) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

FD Technologies (LON:FDP) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

Foxtons Group (LON:FOXT) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at Peel Hunt. They currently have a GBX 40 ($0.48) price target on the stock.

Fresnillo (LON:FRES) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Peel Hunt. They currently have a GBX 800 ($9.62) target price on the stock.

Greggs (LON:GRG) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Shore Capital.

Greggs (LON:GRG) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Peel Hunt. The firm currently has a GBX 2,000 ($24.05) price target on the stock.

H&T Group (LON:HAT) had its house stock rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

Hostelworld Group (LON:HSW) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Peel Hunt. Peel Hunt currently has a GBX 200 ($2.41) target price on the stock.

Howden Joinery Group (LON:HWDN) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

Inchcape (LON:INCH) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Citigroup Inc.. The firm currently has a GBX 1,131 ($13.60) target price on the stock.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at JMP Securities. JMP Securities currently has a $113.00 price target on the stock.

Just Group (LON:JUST) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

Kainos Group (LON:KNOS) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Shore Capital.

Legal & General Group (LON:LGEN) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

M&G (LON:MNG) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Nippon Active Value Fund (LON:NAVF) had its house stock rating reissued by analysts at Shore Capital.

Origin Enterprises (LON:OGN) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

Premier Foods (LON:PFD) had its house stock rating reissued by analysts at Shore Capital.

Precigen (NASDAQ:PGEN) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at JMP Securities. The firm currently has a $14.00 price target on the stock.

Phoenix Group (LON:PHNX) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

DS Smith (LON:SMDS) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Citigroup Inc.. They currently have a GBX 500 ($6.01) price target on the stock.

SSE (LON:SSE) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

STV Group (LON:STVG) had its house stock rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

