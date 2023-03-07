Investment Analysts’ Price Target Changes for March 7th (AQN, ARR, BEP, BLX, CJR.B, CJT, CXB, EFN, FM, FOM)

Investment Analysts’ price target changes for Tuesday, March 7th:

Algonquin Power & Utilities (TSE:AQN) had its price target trimmed by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$11.00 to C$10.00.

Altius Renewable Royalties (TSE:ARR) had its target price lowered by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$13.50 to C$11.73.

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) had its target price trimmed by National Bankshares, Inc. from $33.00 to $31.00.

Boralex (TSE:BLX) had its price target reduced by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$47.00 to C$42.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Corus Entertainment (TSE:CJR.B) had its price target lowered by CIBC from C$2.75 to C$2.50.

Corus Entertainment (TSE:CJR.B) had its price target cut by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$2.00 to C$1.80.

Corus Entertainment (TSE:CJR.B) had its price target cut by TD Securities from C$4.75 to C$4.50. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Cargojet (TSE:CJT) had its target price trimmed by Scotiabank from C$180.00 to C$172.00.

Cargojet (TSE:CJT) had its price target lowered by CIBC from C$196.00 to C$193.00.

Cargojet (TSE:CJT) had its target price lowered by ATB Capital from C$185.00 to C$150.00.

Cargojet (TSE:CJT) had its price target reduced by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$175.00 to C$155.00.

Cargojet (TSE:CJT) had its price target trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from C$140.00 to C$130.00.

Cargojet (TSE:CJT) had its target price trimmed by Acumen Capital from C$200.00 to C$180.00.

Cargojet (TSE:CJT) had its price target reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from C$247.00 to C$231.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Cargojet (TSE:CJT) had its price target cut by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$147.00 to C$140.00. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Calibre Mining (CVE:CXB) had its price target raised by Cormark from C$1.60 to C$1.70.

Element Fleet Management (TSE:EFN) had its target price boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$26.00 to C$27.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Element Fleet Management (TSE:EFN) had its price target raised by TD Securities from C$22.00 to C$23.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) had its target price increased by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$29.00 to C$36.00. National Bankshares, Inc. currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Foran Mining (CVE:FOM) had its target price boosted by Eight Capital from C$4.25 to C$5.25.

Foran Mining (CVE:FOM) had its target price boosted by BMO Capital Markets from C$3.50 to C$4.25.

Geodrill (TSE:GEO) had its price target boosted by TD Securities from C$4.50 to C$4.75. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) was given a $19.02 price target by analysts at Fundamental Research. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

American Hotel Income Properties REIT (TSE:HOT.UN) had its price target reduced by Scotiabank from C$3.75 to C$3.50.

Innergex Renewable Energy (TSE:INE) had its price target cut by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$23.00 to C$20.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) was given a $51.92 price target by analysts at Fundamental Research. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Northland Power (TSE:NPI) had its price target reduced by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$44.00 to C$40.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Chatham Rock Phosphate (CVE:NZP) was given a C$0.49 target price by analysts at Fundamental Research. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Orezone Gold (CVE:ORE) had its price target lowered by CIBC from C$2.20 to C$1.85.

Polaris Renewable Energy (TSE:PIF) had its price target lowered by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$21.00 to C$20.00. National Bankshares, Inc. currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

POINT Biopharma Global (NASDAQ:PNT) had its price target raised by Raymond James from $10.00 to $11.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

TransAlta Renewables (TSE:RNW) had its price target reduced by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$14.25 to C$12.75. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Secure Energy Services (TSE:SES) had its price target reduced by Cormark from C$12.00 to C$10.50.

Secure Energy Services (TSE:SES) had its target price cut by BMO Capital Markets from C$11.00 to C$8.00.

West High Yield (W.H.Y.) Resources (CVE:WHY) was given a C$1.95 price target by analysts at Fundamental Research. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Transition Metals (CVE:XTM) was given a C$0.27 target price by analysts at Fundamental Research. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

