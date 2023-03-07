Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Shares Sold by Van Den Berg Management I Inc.

Van Den Berg Management I Inc. reduced its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,594 shares of the company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. Van Den Berg Management I Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $585,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 5.9% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 5,867,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $746,853,000 after acquiring an additional 325,738 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,030,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,299,000 after purchasing an additional 72,693 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 8.2% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,978,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $633,693,000 after buying an additional 379,063 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 2.5% during the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 4,632,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,638,000 after buying an additional 112,817 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 6.8% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,513,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,876,000 after acquiring an additional 159,896 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF stock traded down $1.51 on Tuesday, reaching $147.32. The company had a trading volume of 698,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,847,491. The firm has a market cap of $35.16 billion, a PE ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $148.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $142.74. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 52-week low of $124.92 and a 52-week high of $161.24.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

