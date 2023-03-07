Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The basic materials company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.11), RTT News reports. Intrepid Potash had a net margin of 85.23% and a return on equity of 11.05%. The business had revenue of $66.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share.
Intrepid Potash Stock Performance
Shares of IPI stock opened at $32.17 on Tuesday. Intrepid Potash has a fifty-two week low of $27.23 and a fifty-two week high of $121.72. The firm has a market cap of $433.97 million, a P/E ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 2.01. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $31.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.90.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Intrepid Potash from $38.00 to $29.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 11th.
Intrepid Potash Company Profile
Intrepid Potash, Inc engages in the delivery of potassium, magnesium, sulfur, and salt essential. The firm serves the agriculture, organics, animal feed, industrial, and oilfield solutions industries. It operates through the following segments: Potash, Oilfield Solutions, and Trio. The company was founded in January 2000 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.
