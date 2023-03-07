Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The basic materials company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.11), RTT News reports. Intrepid Potash had a net margin of 85.23% and a return on equity of 11.05%. The business had revenue of $66.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share.

Intrepid Potash Stock Performance

Shares of IPI stock opened at $32.17 on Tuesday. Intrepid Potash has a fifty-two week low of $27.23 and a fifty-two week high of $121.72. The firm has a market cap of $433.97 million, a P/E ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 2.01. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $31.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.90.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Intrepid Potash from $38.00 to $29.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 11th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Intrepid Potash

Intrepid Potash Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IPI. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Intrepid Potash by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 657,762 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $54,027,000 after purchasing an additional 28,419 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Intrepid Potash by 4.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 574,999 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $22,753,000 after buying an additional 22,160 shares during the period. Capital International Investors purchased a new stake in Intrepid Potash in the first quarter worth about $33,390,000. PointState Capital LP bought a new stake in Intrepid Potash during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,649,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Intrepid Potash by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 219,224 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,675,000 after acquiring an additional 5,209 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.35% of the company’s stock.

Intrepid Potash, Inc engages in the delivery of potassium, magnesium, sulfur, and salt essential. The firm serves the agriculture, organics, animal feed, industrial, and oilfield solutions industries. It operates through the following segments: Potash, Oilfield Solutions, and Trio. The company was founded in January 2000 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

