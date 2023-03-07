Internet Computer (ICP) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $1.58 Billion

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 6th. Internet Computer has a total market capitalization of $1.58 billion and approximately $34.66 million worth of Internet Computer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Internet Computer token can currently be purchased for approximately $5.40 or 0.00024027 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Internet Computer has traded 11% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.67 or 0.00074146 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.07 or 0.00053664 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0724 or 0.00000322 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0645 or 0.00000287 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00009285 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001014 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001081 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00003638 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001894 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0521 or 0.00000232 BTC.

Internet Computer Token Profile

Internet Computer uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 10th, 2021. Internet Computer’s total supply is 496,613,212 tokens and its circulating supply is 292,184,972 tokens. The official message board for Internet Computer is forum.dfinity.org. The Reddit community for Internet Computer is https://reddit.com/r/dfinity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Internet Computer’s official Twitter account is @dfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Internet Computer is internetcomputer.org.

Buying and Selling Internet Computer

According to CryptoCompare, “The Internet Computer (ICP) is a native token used to power the Internet Computer protocol. It is used to pay for transaction fees, access services, and reward developers and validators. The total supply of ICP tokens is fixed and is designed to remain deflationary. It was created by the DFINITY Foundation, a nonprofit based in Zurich, Switzerland, and led by Dominic Williams, Chief Scientist and Founder. The team also includes experts from the fields of blockchain, cryptography, distributed systems, and computer science. The Foundation is responsible for funding research and development, managing and administering the protocol, and providing support to the community.”

