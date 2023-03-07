International Paper (NYSE:IP) Shares Purchased by Pearl River Capital LLC

Pearl River Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) by 141.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 43,286 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 25,376 shares during the period. Pearl River Capital LLC’s holdings in International Paper were worth $1,372,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Martingale Asset Management L P purchased a new stake in International Paper in the second quarter valued at $1,936,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in International Paper by 5.5% in the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 63,370 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,009,000 after buying an additional 3,277 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in International Paper by 5.4% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,019,663 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $127,424,000 after buying an additional 206,004 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund increased its position in shares of International Paper by 10.8% during the second quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 12,663 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $530,000 after acquiring an additional 1,232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust increased its position in shares of International Paper by 8.9% during the second quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 11,199 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $468,000 after acquiring an additional 912 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

International Paper Price Performance

International Paper stock opened at $36.62 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.57. The stock has a market cap of $12.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.00 and a beta of 1.07. International Paper has a 12-month low of $30.69 and a 12-month high of $50.23.

International Paper Dividend Announcement

International Paper ( NYSE:IP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.18. International Paper had a return on equity of 15.81% and a net margin of 7.11%. The company had revenue of $5.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. International Paper’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that International Paper will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th will be issued a $0.4625 dividend. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 16th. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.45%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of International Paper from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Argus boosted their price objective on International Paper from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. UBS Group upgraded International Paper from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $31.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of International Paper from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of International Paper from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.82.

Insider Buying and Selling at International Paper

In other news, SVP Timothy S. Nicholls sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.95, for a total transaction of $194,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 129,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,034,715.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP Timothy S. Nicholls sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.95, for a total value of $194,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 129,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,034,715.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Aimee K. Gregg sold 1,862 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.05, for a total value of $67,125.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $153,573. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

International Paper Company Profile

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment is involved in manufacturing containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

See Also

