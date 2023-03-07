Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) Price Target Raised to $104.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Rating) had its price target raised by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group from $91.00 to $104.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 17.95% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Barclays upped their price objective on Interactive Brokers Group from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $96.17.

Interactive Brokers Group Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ IBKR opened at $88.17 on Tuesday. Interactive Brokers Group has a twelve month low of $52.18 and a twelve month high of $90.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $80.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.82. The company has a market capitalization of $36.99 billion, a PE ratio of 23.57, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.79.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Interactive Brokers Group ( NASDAQ:IBKR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.14. Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 3.77% and a net margin of 9.30%. The business had revenue of $976.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $926.75 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Interactive Brokers Group will post 5.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Interactive Brokers Group news, Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.76, for a total transaction of $1,555,200.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,630,605 shares in the company, valued at $126,795,844.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 180,400 shares of company stock worth $13,946,636 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 5.72% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IBKR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 33.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 160,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,589,000 after purchasing an additional 40,304 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 213.5% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 13,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $909,000 after acquiring an additional 9,395 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 10.7% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 14.5% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new position in Interactive Brokers Group in the first quarter valued at $699,000. Institutional investors own 97.84% of the company’s stock.

About Interactive Brokers Group

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an investment holding company, which engages in broker or dealer and proprietary trading businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Brokerage and Corporate. The Electronic Brokerage segment is a direct market access broker, which serves the customers of both traditional brokers and prime brokers.

