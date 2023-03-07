Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) COO Sells $111,192.00 in Stock

Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR – Get Rating) COO Pelayo Frederic Garcia sold 800 shares of Inter Parfums stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.99, for a total value of $111,192.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Pelayo Frederic Garcia also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 9th, Pelayo Frederic Garcia sold 9,463 shares of Inter Parfums stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.72, for a total value of $1,047,743.36.

On Friday, December 9th, Pelayo Frederic Garcia sold 555 shares of Inter Parfums stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.70, for a total value of $53,668.50.

Shares of Inter Parfums stock traded down $0.69 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $137.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 150,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 126,312. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $114.38 and a 200-day moving average of $94.65. Inter Parfums, Inc. has a twelve month low of $64.52 and a twelve month high of $140.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.29. The stock has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.01.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.625 dividend. This is an increase from Inter Parfums’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. Inter Parfums’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.91%.

IPAR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Inter Parfums from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Inter Parfums from $96.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. BWS Financial increased their price target on shares of Inter Parfums from $150.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Inter Parfums from $130.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Inter Parfums from $126.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $138.60.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its holdings in Inter Parfums by 8.9% in the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 61,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,662,000 after buying an additional 5,037 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Inter Parfums by 5.7% during the third quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $723,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Inter Parfums by 7.4% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 117,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,892,000 after buying an additional 8,130 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its position in Inter Parfums by 0.8% in the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 389,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,756,000 after purchasing an additional 3,191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Inter Parfums by 15.8% during the second quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 44,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,238,000 after buying an additional 6,060 shares in the last quarter. 55.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Inter Parfums, Inc engages in the business of manufacturing, marketing, and distributing wide array of fragrances and related products. It operates through the European Based Operations and United States Based Operations segments. The European Based Operations segment conducts primarily in France. The United States Based Operations segment includes the sale of prestige brand name fragrances.

