IntelGenx Technologies (OTCMKTS:IGXT) Shares Down 6.8%

IntelGenx Technologies Corp. (OTCMKTS:IGXT – Get Rating) shares were down 6.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.19 and last traded at $0.19. Approximately 277,062 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 142% from the average daily volume of 114,343 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.21.

IntelGenx Technologies Trading Down 6.8 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $33.36 million, a P/E ratio of -2.39 and a beta of 2.48. The company has a quick ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.92. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.17.

About IntelGenx Technologies

IntelGenx Technologies Corp. is a oral drug delivery company, which focuses on the development and manufacturing of pharmaceutical oral films based on its proprietary VersaFilm technology platform. Its products include rizaport, tadalafil, loxapine, and montelukast. The company also offers a comprehensive portfolio of pharmaceutical services, such as pharmaceutical research & development, clinical monitoring, regulatory support, tech transfer & manufacturing scale-up and commercial manufacturing.

