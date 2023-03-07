Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:IAS) Short Interest Down 10.7% in February

Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:IAS – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 964,100 shares, a decline of 10.7% from the January 31st total of 1,080,000 shares. Currently, 2.8% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 275,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.5 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on IAS. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Integral Ad Science from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Integral Ad Science to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Barclays boosted their price target on Integral Ad Science from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Integral Ad Science from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Integral Ad Science from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.14.

Insider Activity at Integral Ad Science

In related news, CAO Anil Sukumaran sold 3,956 shares of Integral Ad Science stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.96, for a total transaction of $35,445.76. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 55,055 shares in the company, valued at $493,292.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold 8,963 shares of company stock worth $84,691 over the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Integral Ad Science Trading Up 3.0 %

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Integral Ad Science by 92.1% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,198 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in Integral Ad Science by 11.7% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 17,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 1,875 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Integral Ad Science by 3.9% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 51,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $719,000 after buying an additional 1,954 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in shares of Integral Ad Science by 14.3% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 22,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 2,836 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Integral Ad Science by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 16,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 3,112 shares during the last quarter. 96.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IAS stock opened at $12.23 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.99. Integral Ad Science has a fifty-two week low of $6.63 and a fifty-two week high of $18.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a current ratio of 3.26. The firm has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of 135.90 and a beta of 1.56.

Integral Ad Science Company Profile

Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. operates as a digital advertising verification company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, Spain, Sweden, Singapore, Australia, France, Japan, Canada, India, and Brazil. The company provides IAS Signal, a cloud-based technology platform that offers actionable insights; and deliver independent measurement and verification of digital advertising across devices, channels, and formats, including desktop, mobile, connected TV, social, display, and video.

