Integra Resources (CVE:ITR) PT Lowered to C$1.45 at Pi Financial

Integra Resources (CVE:ITR – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Pi Financial from C$2.45 to C$1.45 in a report issued on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Pi Financial also issued estimates for Integra Resources’ FY2025 earnings at ($0.07) EPS.

Separately, National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of Integra Resources from C$1.00 to C$1.05 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th.

Shares of CVE:ITR opened at C$0.72 on Friday. Integra Resources has a twelve month low of C$0.64 and a twelve month high of C$2.05. The firm has a market cap of C$57.46 million, a P/E ratio of -1.60 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$0.86 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.10.

Integra Resources Corp., a mineral resources company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the Americas. It primarily focuses on the development of DeLamar project that consists of DeLamar and Florida Mountain gold and silver deposits comprising 790 unpatented lode, placer, and millsite claims, as well as 16 tax parcels covering an area of approximately 8,673 hectares located in the Owyhee County, south western Idaho.

