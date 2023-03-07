Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART) Short Interest Update

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,430,000 shares, a decrease of 7.8% from the January 31st total of 5,890,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 463,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 11.7 days. Approximately 7.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on IART shares. TheStreet raised shares of Integra LifeSciences from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $50.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Integra LifeSciences presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.17.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Integra LifeSciences news, EVP Lisa Evoli sold 3,767 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total transaction of $214,719.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,060,485. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Integra LifeSciences Trading Down 2.2 %

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IART. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 40,457 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $2,600,000 after buying an additional 7,971 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Integra LifeSciences by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 47,096 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $3,026,000 after purchasing an additional 11,796 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 26,696 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $1,715,000 after purchasing an additional 2,546 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 40,012 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $2,643,000 after purchasing an additional 2,969 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 6.5% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 40,207 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $2,584,000 after buying an additional 2,466 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Integra LifeSciences stock opened at $54.57 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.26, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Integra LifeSciences has a 12-month low of $40.67 and a 12-month high of $68.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $57.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.17.

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The life sciences company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.01. Integra LifeSciences had a net margin of 11.59% and a return on equity of 16.51%. The company had revenue of $398.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $398.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Integra LifeSciences will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Integra LifeSciences

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of regenerative tissue technologies and neurological solutions dedicated to limiting uncertainty for clinicians. It operates under the Codman Specialty Surgical (CSS) and Tissue Technologies (TT) segments. The CSS segment includes technologies and instrumentation used for neurosurgery, neurocritical care, and otolaryngology.

