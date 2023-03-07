Inspired Entertainment (INSE) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Inspired Entertainment (NASDAQ:INSE – Get Rating) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Monday, March 13th. Analysts expect Inspired Entertainment to post earnings of $0.26 per share for the quarter.

Inspired Entertainment Price Performance

NASDAQ:INSE remained flat at $16.14 on Tuesday. 1,689 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 155,580. Inspired Entertainment has a 52-week low of $7.49 and a 52-week high of $16.44. The firm has a market cap of $417.54 million, a P/E ratio of 26.46 and a beta of 1.66. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.21.

Get Inspired Entertainment alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Inspired Entertainment

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of INSE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Inspired Entertainment by 7,216.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 27,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 26,700 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Inspired Entertainment in the first quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Inspired Entertainment in the first quarter valued at approximately $476,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Inspired Entertainment by 20.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 364,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,479,000 after purchasing an additional 60,745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Inspired Entertainment by 24.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 189,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,327,000 after purchasing an additional 37,698 shares in the last quarter. 96.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About Inspired Entertainment

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on INSE shares. Roth Mkm boosted their target price on shares of Inspired Entertainment from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Inspired Entertainment from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Inspired Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Inspired Entertainment from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.50.

(Get Rating)

Inspired Entertainment, Inc is a game technology company, which engages in the provision of gaming systems. It operates through the following segments: Gaming, Virtual Sports, Interactive, Leisure, and Corporate. The Gaming segment supplies gaming terminals as well as gaming software and games for the terminals.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Inspired Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inspired Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.