Inspired Entertainment (INSE) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Inspired Entertainment (NASDAQ:INSE – Get Rating) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Monday, March 13th. Analysts expect Inspired Entertainment to post earnings of $0.26 per share for the quarter.
Inspired Entertainment Price Performance
NASDAQ:INSE remained flat at $16.14 on Tuesday. 1,689 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 155,580. Inspired Entertainment has a 52-week low of $7.49 and a 52-week high of $16.44. The firm has a market cap of $417.54 million, a P/E ratio of 26.46 and a beta of 1.66. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.21.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Inspired Entertainment
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of INSE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Inspired Entertainment by 7,216.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 27,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 26,700 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Inspired Entertainment in the first quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Inspired Entertainment in the first quarter valued at approximately $476,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Inspired Entertainment by 20.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 364,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,479,000 after purchasing an additional 60,745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Inspired Entertainment by 24.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 189,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,327,000 after purchasing an additional 37,698 shares in the last quarter. 96.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
About Inspired Entertainment
Inspired Entertainment, Inc is a game technology company, which engages in the provision of gaming systems. It operates through the following segments: Gaming, Virtual Sports, Interactive, Leisure, and Corporate. The Gaming segment supplies gaming terminals as well as gaming software and games for the terminals.
