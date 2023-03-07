Insider Selling: Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB) Insider Sells 11,480 Shares of Stock

Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB – Get Rating) insider Harald Reinhart sold 11,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $459,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $758,320. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of Zai Lab stock traded down $1.66 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $38.20. 502,960 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 792,063. The stock has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.40 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $39.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.18. Zai Lab Limited has a 12-month low of $20.98 and a 12-month high of $53.95.

Several research firms have commented on ZLAB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Zai Lab from $96.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 18th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Zai Lab from $199.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 11th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Zai Lab by 7.3% in the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 5,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC lifted its position in shares of Zai Lab by 1.1% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 35,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,578,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service raised its holdings in Zai Lab by 2.4% in the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 18,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zai Lab by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 9,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in shares of Zai Lab by 2.4% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 22,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $783,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the period. 59.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zai Lab Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the developing and commercializing therapies that address medical conditions with unmet needs in oncology, autoimmune disorders, infectious diseases, and neuroscience. Its products include Zejula, Optune, Qinlock, and Nuzyra. The company was founded by Samantha Ying Du and Marietta Wu in April 2014 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

