Insider Selling: Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA) CFO Sells 7,966 Shares of Stock

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA – Get Rating) CFO Kevin Patrick Moran sold 7,966 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.26, for a total value of $49,867.16. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 144,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $907,036.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Kevin Patrick Moran also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 6th, Kevin Patrick Moran sold 4,792 shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.61, for a total value of $50,843.12.

Shares of NASDAQ:VNDA traded down $0.04 on Monday, hitting $6.33. The company had a trading volume of 671,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 546,787. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $359.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.83 and a beta of 0.72. Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.18 and a 1 year high of $12.34.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 1,089.5% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,783,745 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,182,000 after acquiring an additional 1,633,788 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 22.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,063,298 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,956,000 after purchasing an additional 735,865 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 13.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,636,433 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,637,000 after buying an additional 427,819 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 60.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 783,951 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,793,000 after buying an additional 294,678 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $2,086,000. 97.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for high unmet medical needs. The firm intends to treat schizophrenia, jet lag disorder, atopic dermatitis, central nervous system disorders, and circadian rhythm sleep disorder. Its product portfolio includes HETLIOZ, Fanapt, Tradipitant, Trichostatin, and AQW051.

