Insider Selling: Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY) Insider Sells 757 Shares of Stock

Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY – Get Rating) insider Danielle Burkhalter sold 757 shares of Surgery Partners stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.55, for a total value of $25,397.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $414,443.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ SGRY traded down $0.71 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $33.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 585,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 699,357. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $32.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -58.59 and a beta of 2.73. Surgery Partners, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.46 and a 1-year high of $63.87.

Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $707.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $688.34 million. Surgery Partners had a negative net margin of 2.15% and a negative return on equity of 0.14%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Surgery Partners, Inc. will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Surgery Partners by 85.5% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Surgery Partners by 139.8% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 804 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in shares of Surgery Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Surgery Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Surgery Partners by 35.6% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the last quarter.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on Surgery Partners from $69.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Surgery Partners from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on shares of Surgery Partners in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Surgery Partners from $58.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of Surgery Partners from $55.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.00.

Surgery Partners, Inc is healthcare services holding company, which engages in the provision of solutions for surgical and related ancillary care in support of its patients and physicians. It operates through the following business segments: Surgical Facility Services, Ancillary Services, and Optical Services.

