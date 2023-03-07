Insider Selling: SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) Director Sells 9,000 Shares of Stock

SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG – Get Rating) Director Craig M. Hatkoff sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.31, for a total value of $308,790.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,404.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

SL Green Realty Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of SLG traded up $0.60 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $34.87. The stock had a trading volume of 2,331,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,396,897. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 2.64. SL Green Realty Corp. has a 52 week low of $32.15 and a 52 week high of $83.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $37.05 and a 200 day moving average of $39.36.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($2.49). The firm had revenue of $197.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $194.74 million. SL Green Realty had a negative return on equity of 1.62% and a negative net margin of 9.44%. SL Green Realty’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.52 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that SL Green Realty Corp. will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current year.

SL Green Realty Cuts Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SL Green Realty

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.2708 per share. This represents a $3.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.32%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. SL Green Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -218.12%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in SL Green Realty by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 9,662 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $784,000 after purchasing an additional 1,923 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SL Green Realty during the 1st quarter worth approximately $278,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of SL Green Realty during the 1st quarter worth approximately $662,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SL Green Realty by 27.2% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 41,120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,338,000 after acquiring an additional 8,784 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in shares of SL Green Realty by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 23,494 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,907,000 after acquiring an additional 1,371 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on SLG shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on SL Green Realty to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Barclays reduced their price objective on SL Green Realty from $88.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Citigroup increased their price target on SL Green Realty from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com downgraded SL Green Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on SL Green Realty from $48.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.13.

About SL Green Realty

(Get Rating)

3SL Green Realty Corp., Manhattan’s largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of June 30, 2022, SL Green held interests in 64 buildings totaling 34.4 million square feet.

Featured Stories

