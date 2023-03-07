Insider Selling: Sesen Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:SESN) CTO Sells 170,372 Shares of Stock

Sesen Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:SESN – Get Rating) CTO Glen C. Macdonald sold 170,372 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.59, for a total value of $100,519.48. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 206,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $121,983.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Sesen Bio Stock Up 53.4 %

NASDAQ:SESN traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $0.59. 5,766,035 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,048,660. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.57. Sesen Bio, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.37 and a twelve month high of $0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $119.27 million, a P/E ratio of -5.86 and a beta of 0.83.

Get Sesen Bio alerts:

Sesen Bio’s stock is going to reverse split on Wednesday, March 8th. The 1-20 reverse split was announced on Wednesday, March 8th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Wednesday, March 8th.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Sesen Bio in a report on Monday, December 26th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Sesen Bio in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Sesen Bio by 7,932.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 60,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 59,497 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sesen Bio by 108.5% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 70,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 36,786 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sesen Bio in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Sesen Bio by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 118,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 24,568 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.45% of the company’s stock.

About Sesen Bio

(Get Rating)

Sesen Bio, Inc engages in designing, engineering, and developing targeted protein therapeutics. It offers Vicineum and Proxinium, which target tumor cell surface antigens that allow for rapid internalization into the targeted cancer cell and also have limited expression on normal cells. The company was founded by Reza Dana, K.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sesen Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sesen Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.