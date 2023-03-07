Insider Selling: Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) SVP Sells 483 Shares of Stock

Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) SVP Caroline Sullivan sold 483 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.48, for a total value of $146,580.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $452,488.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Moody’s Price Performance

NYSE MCO traded down $9.99 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $293.49. The company had a trading volume of 806,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 875,506. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $303.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $285.68. Moody’s Co. has a 52 week low of $230.16 and a 52 week high of $346.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.79, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72.

Get Moody's alerts:

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. Moody’s had a net margin of 25.13% and a return on equity of 62.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.33 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Moody’s Co. will post 9.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Moody’s Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. This is a positive change from Moody’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Moody’s’s payout ratio is presently 41.40%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Moody’s from $329.00 to $350.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Moody’s from $294.00 to $293.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Atlantic Securities raised their target price on Moody’s from $290.00 to $292.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Moody’s from $309.00 to $342.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Moody’s from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Moody’s has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $307.67.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Moody’s

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Moody’s during the 4th quarter worth $540,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,760 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $768,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Moody’s in the 4th quarter valued at $77,000. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in Moody’s by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 60,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,745,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares during the period. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Moody’s in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. 90.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Moody’s Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Moody’s Corp. engages in the provision of credit ratings, research, tools and analysis to the global capital markets. It operates through the following segments: Moody’s Investors Service (MIS) and Moody’s Analytics (MA). The MIS segment is a credit rating agency, which publishes credit ratings on debt obligations and the entities, including various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities and commercial paper programs.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Moody's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moody's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.