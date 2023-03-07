Insider Selling: Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) EVP Sells 8,400 Shares of Stock

Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) EVP John J. Goggins sold 8,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.62, for a total transaction of $2,542,008.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,587 shares in the company, valued at $2,598,597.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Moody’s Stock Down 3.3 %

Moody’s stock traded down $9.99 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $293.49. The stock had a trading volume of 806,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 875,506. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $303.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $285.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72. Moody’s Co. has a 52 week low of $230.16 and a 52 week high of $346.22. The company has a market cap of $53.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.79, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.30.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.18. Moody’s had a net margin of 25.13% and a return on equity of 62.08%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Moody’s Co. will post 9.38 EPS for the current year.

Moody’s Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be paid a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 23rd. This is a boost from Moody’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.40%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MCO shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Moody’s from $329.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Moody’s from $294.00 to $293.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Moody’s from $309.00 to $342.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Raymond James downgraded shares of Moody’s from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $289.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $307.67.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Moody’s

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MCO. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Moody’s by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,809 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,618,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Moody’s by 11.1% in the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 351 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC grew its holdings in Moody’s by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 1,021 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Moody’s by 1.0% in the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 3,630 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd boosted its position in Moody’s by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 323 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.84% of the company’s stock.

About Moody’s

Moody’s Corp. engages in the provision of credit ratings, research, tools and analysis to the global capital markets. It operates through the following segments: Moody’s Investors Service (MIS) and Moody’s Analytics (MA). The MIS segment is a credit rating agency, which publishes credit ratings on debt obligations and the entities, including various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities and commercial paper programs.

