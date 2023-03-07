Insider Selling: Hillman Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:HLMN) Major Shareholder Sells 28,750,000 Shares of Stock

Hillman Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:HLMN – Get Rating) major shareholder Ccmp Capital, Lp sold 28,750,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $230,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 975,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,805,416. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of NASDAQ HLMN traded down $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.71. 1,601,115 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,508,571. Hillman Solutions Corp has a 52-week low of $6.59 and a 52-week high of $12.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.79 and a 200-day moving average of $8.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -96.77 and a beta of 1.58.

Hillman Solutions (NASDAQ:HLMN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.02. Hillman Solutions had a positive return on equity of 7.04% and a negative net margin of 1.11%. The firm had revenue of $350.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $344.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Hillman Solutions Corp will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hillman Solutions by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,455,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,372,000 after purchasing an additional 370,155 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Hillman Solutions by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,056,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,506,000 after acquiring an additional 309,311 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hillman Solutions by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,855,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,055,000 after purchasing an additional 1,631,500 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hillman Solutions by 728.7% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 8,548,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,861,000 after purchasing an additional 7,517,121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hillman Solutions by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,326,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,783,000 after purchasing an additional 121,319 shares in the last quarter.

Founded in 1964 and headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, Hillman is a leading North American provider of complete hardware solutions, delivered with industry best customer service to over 40,000 locations. Hillman designs innovative product and merchandising solutions for complex categories that deliver an outstanding customer experience to home improvement centers, mass merchants, national and regional hardware stores, pet supply stores, and OEM & Industrial customers.

