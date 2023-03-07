Insider Buying: Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) Director Acquires 5,000 Shares of Stock

Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO – Get Rating) Director Geoffrey M. Parker bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $38.05 per share, for a total transaction of $190,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,879 shares in the company, valued at $604,195.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Perrigo Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of Perrigo stock traded up $0.86 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $37.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 137,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,040,578. Perrigo Company plc has a one year low of $30.78 and a one year high of $43.90. The company has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.50 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.44.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.05. Perrigo had a negative net margin of 2.91% and a positive return on equity of 5.79%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Perrigo Company plc will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Perrigo Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a $0.273 dividend. This is a positive change from Perrigo’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. Perrigo’s payout ratio is currently -108.33%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PRGO. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Perrigo in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Perrigo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Perrigo from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Sunday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Perrigo currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Perrigo

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in Perrigo by 228.5% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Perrigo during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in Perrigo by 315.2% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 766 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Perrigo by 117.0% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Perrigo by 70.9% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.09% of the company’s stock.

About Perrigo

Perrigo Co Plc engages in the provision of self-care products and over-the-counter (OTC) health and wellness solutions. It enhances individual well-being by empowering consumers to proactively prevent or treat conditions that can be self-managed. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Self-Care Americas (CSCA) and Consumer Self-Care International (CSCI).

