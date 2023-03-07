Insider Buying: Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) Director Acquires 5,000 Shares of Stock

Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO – Get Rating) Director Geoffrey M. Parker bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $38.05 per share, for a total transaction of $190,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,879 shares in the company, valued at $604,195.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Perrigo Stock Up 2.3 %
Shares of Perrigo stock traded up $0.86 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $37.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 137,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,040,578. Perrigo Company plc has a one year low of $30.78 and a one year high of $43.90. The company has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.50 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.44.
Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.05. Perrigo had a negative net margin of 2.91% and a positive return on equity of 5.79%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Perrigo Company plc will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PRGO. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Perrigo in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Perrigo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Perrigo from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Sunday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Perrigo currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.00.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in Perrigo by 228.5% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Perrigo during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in Perrigo by 315.2% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 766 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Perrigo by 117.0% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Perrigo by 70.9% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.09% of the company’s stock.
Perrigo Co Plc engages in the provision of self-care products and over-the-counter (OTC) health and wellness solutions. It enhances individual well-being by empowering consumers to proactively prevent or treat conditions that can be self-managed. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Self-Care Americas (CSCA) and Consumer Self-Care International (CSCI).
