Insider Buying: Kaleyra, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:KLR) EVP Purchases 20,000 Shares of Stock

Kaleyra, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:KLR – Get Rating) EVP Mauro Carobene acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.71 per share, for a total transaction of $14,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 189,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $134,711.14. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Kaleyra Price Performance

Shares of Kaleyra stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $0.77. The company had a trading volume of 73,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 200,974. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market cap of $34.70 million, a P/E ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 1.44. Kaleyra, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.51 and a fifty-two week high of $7.11.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kaleyra

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KLR. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Kaleyra by 1,528.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 319,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,000 after buying an additional 299,768 shares during the period. Lynrock Lake LP raised its position in shares of Kaleyra by 1,233.3% during the fourth quarter. Lynrock Lake LP now owns 266,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 246,666 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Kaleyra by 1,173.3% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 230,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 212,057 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of Kaleyra during the second quarter worth approximately $406,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kaleyra during the first quarter worth approximately $567,000. 33.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kaleyra Company Profile

Kaleyra, Inc is a global group providing mobile communication services for financial institutions and enterprises of all sizes worldwide. Its proprietary platform manages multi-channel integrated communication services on a global scale, consisting of messages, push notifications, e-mail, instant messaging, voice services and chatbots.

