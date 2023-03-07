Insider Buying: Euroz Hartleys Group Limited (ASX:EZL) Insider Buys 16,305 Shares of Stock

Euroz Hartleys Group Limited (ASX:EZL – Get Rating) insider Robert Black bought 16,305 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of A$1.14 ($0.76) per share, for a total transaction of A$18,506.18 ($12,420.25).

Robert Black also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 25th, Robert Black bought 18,470 shares of Euroz Hartleys Group stock. The stock was bought at an average price of A$1.10 ($0.74) per share, for a total transaction of A$20,390.88 ($13,685.15).

The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54.

The firm also recently declared a Interim dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 16th were given a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 31st. This represents a yield of 2.26%. Euroz Hartleys Group’s payout ratio is presently 52.00%.

Euroz Hartleys Group Limited, a diversified financial services company, provides stockbroking, corporate finance, funds management, investing, financial advisory, and wealth management services to private, institutional, and corporate clients primarily in Australia. It operates through Retail, Wholesale, and Funds Management segments.

