Insider Buying: Euroz Hartleys Group Limited (ASX:EZL) Insider Buys 16,305 Shares of Stock

Euroz Hartleys Group Limited (ASX:EZL – Get Rating) insider Robert Black bought 16,305 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of A$1.14 ($0.76) per share, for a total transaction of A$18,506.18 ($12,420.25).
Robert Black also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, February 17th, Robert Black 43,695 shares of Euroz Hartleys Group stock.
- On Wednesday, January 25th, Robert Black bought 18,470 shares of Euroz Hartleys Group stock. The stock was bought at an average price of A$1.10 ($0.74) per share, for a total transaction of A$20,390.88 ($13,685.15).
Euroz Hartleys Group Price Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54.
Euroz Hartleys Group Cuts Dividend
Euroz Hartleys Group Company Profile
Euroz Hartleys Group Limited, a diversified financial services company, provides stockbroking, corporate finance, funds management, investing, financial advisory, and wealth management services to private, institutional, and corporate clients primarily in Australia. It operates through Retail, Wholesale, and Funds Management segments.
Further Reading
- Dick’s Sporting Goods Scores Win for Investors
- Yeti Stock Clobbered by Normalization and Voluntary Recalls
- To The Sun! First Solar Reaches Highest Point Since ‘09
- PDD Holdings Deserves a Spot on Your Watchlist as China Reopens
- Hibbett Stock, Tailwinds Still Blow For Sporting Goods Retail
Receive News & Ratings for Euroz Hartleys Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Euroz Hartleys Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.