Insider Buying: CMC Markets plc (LON:CMCX) Insider Purchases 120 Shares of Stock

CMC Markets plc (LON:CMCX – Get Rating) insider David Fineberg purchased 120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 248 ($2.98) per share, with a total value of £297.60 ($357.86).

David Fineberg also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 6th, David Fineberg purchased 124 shares of CMC Markets stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 243 ($2.92) per share, with a total value of £301.32 ($362.34).

On Thursday, January 5th, David Fineberg purchased 130 shares of CMC Markets stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 230 ($2.77) per share, with a total value of £299 ($359.55).

CMC Markets Price Performance

Shares of CMCX traded down GBX 1 ($0.01) during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching GBX 248 ($2.98). 181,217 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 171,645. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.86. The stock has a market capitalization of £693.95 million, a PE ratio of 996.00 and a beta of 0.58. CMC Markets plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 205 ($2.47) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 323.50 ($3.89). The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 238.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 234.46.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About CMC Markets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CMCX. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of CMC Markets in a report on Thursday, November 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 350 ($4.21) target price on shares of CMC Markets in a report on Tuesday, November 8th.

CMC Markets plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online retail financial services to retail, professional, stockbroking, and institutional clients in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, Singapore, Canada, and internationally. The company offers its clients with the ability to trade contracts for difference and financial spread betting on a range of underlying shares, including indices, foreign currencies, commodities, cryptocurrencies, shares and ETFs, and treasuries through its trading platform.

