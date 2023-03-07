Insider Buying: CMC Markets plc (LON:CMCX) Insider Purchases 120 Shares of Stock

CMC Markets plc (LON:CMCX – Get Rating) insider David Fineberg purchased 120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 248 ($2.98) per share, with a total value of £297.60 ($357.86).
David Fineberg also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, February 6th, David Fineberg purchased 124 shares of CMC Markets stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 243 ($2.92) per share, with a total value of £301.32 ($362.34).
- On Thursday, January 5th, David Fineberg purchased 130 shares of CMC Markets stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 230 ($2.77) per share, with a total value of £299 ($359.55).
CMC Markets Price Performance
Shares of CMCX traded down GBX 1 ($0.01) during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching GBX 248 ($2.98). 181,217 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 171,645. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.86. The stock has a market capitalization of £693.95 million, a PE ratio of 996.00 and a beta of 0.58. CMC Markets plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 205 ($2.47) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 323.50 ($3.89). The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 238.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 234.46.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
About CMC Markets
CMC Markets plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online retail financial services to retail, professional, stockbroking, and institutional clients in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, Singapore, Canada, and internationally. The company offers its clients with the ability to trade contracts for difference and financial spread betting on a range of underlying shares, including indices, foreign currencies, commodities, cryptocurrencies, shares and ETFs, and treasuries through its trading platform.
Further Reading
- Under-the-Radar Azul SA Takes Flight on Robust Travel Demand
- Market Gets “Powelled”: S&P 500 Confirms Resistance
- Ulta Insiders Hold Tight: Sell-Siders Buy
- Rivian Plummets, But Is This 2023’s Greatest Buying Opportunity?
- Potential Earnings Have Rated Ambrx Biopharma a Moderate Buy
Receive News & Ratings for CMC Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CMC Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.