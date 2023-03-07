Insider Buying: Artrya Limited (ASX:AYA) Insider Acquires 89,688 Shares of Stock

Artrya Limited (ASX:AYA – Get Rating) insider Catherine (Kate) Hill acquired 89,688 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$0.35 ($0.23) per share, with a total value of A$31,121.74 ($20,887.07).

Artrya Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 18.20, a current ratio of 17.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51.

About Artrya

Artrya Limited operates as a medical technology company that uses artificial intelligence (AI) to identify patients at risk of coronary artery disease. It offers Salix, a cloud-based software that uses its AI to automate the detection of coronary artery disease from coronary computed tomography angiography.

