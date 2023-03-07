Inhibrx (NASDAQ:INBX) Shares Gap Down to $23.69

Inhibrx, Inc. (NASDAQ:INBX – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $23.69, but opened at $22.76. Inhibrx shares last traded at $24.08, with a volume of 20,281 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Inhibrx from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th.

Inhibrx Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.46 and a beta of 2.96. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.86.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Inhibrx

In other news, CEO Mark Lappe sold 26,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.56, for a total transaction of $664,560.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,512,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,213,161.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other Inhibrx news, Director Jon Faiz Kayyem sold 9,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.02, for a total value of $256,690.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,233,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $87,377,303.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Mark Lappe sold 26,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.56, for a total transaction of $664,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,512,252 shares in the company, valued at $64,213,161.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 128,310 shares of company stock valued at $3,203,546 over the last three months. 25.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Inhibrx by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 12,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 784 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Inhibrx by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 17,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares during the period. Soleus Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Inhibrx by 31.4% during the fourth quarter. Soleus Capital Management L.P. now owns 478,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,785,000 after acquiring an additional 114,400 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in shares of Inhibrx by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 15,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 732 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Inhibrx by 59.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 257,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,333,000 after acquiring an additional 95,985 shares during the period. 72.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Inhibrx Company Profile

Inhibrx, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing a pipeline of novel biologic therapeutic candidates. The company's therapeutic candidates include INBRX-109, a tetravalent agonist of death receptor 5, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials to treat cancers, such as chondrosarcoma, mesothelioma, and pancreatic adenocarcinoma; INBRX-105, a tetravalent conditional agonist of programmed death-ligand 1 and a conditional agonist of 4-1BB that is in Phase 1 clinical trials to treat patients with locally advanced or metastatic solid tumors; and INBRX-101, an alpha-1 antitrypsin (AAT)-Fc fusion protein therapeutic candidate, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for use in the treatment of patients with AAT deficiency.

Further Reading

