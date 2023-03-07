Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT) EVP Stuart Edward Jr. Woodcock Sells 4,968 Shares

Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT – Get Rating) EVP Stuart Edward Jr. Woodcock sold 4,968 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.14, for a total transaction of $408,071.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,180,077.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Ingevity Stock Performance

NYSE:NGVT traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $81.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 259,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 226,381. Ingevity Co. has a fifty-two week low of $56.31 and a fifty-two week high of $90.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $81.51 and its 200-day moving average is $73.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.85 and a beta of 1.83.

Get Ingevity alerts:

Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.33). Ingevity had a return on equity of 34.63% and a net margin of 12.68%. The business had revenue of $383.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $395.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. Ingevity’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Ingevity Co. will post 6.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ingevity

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NGVT. StockNews.com lowered Ingevity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Loop Capital upgraded Ingevity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $81.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Ingevity from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.67.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Ingevity by 1,548.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 478 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Ingevity by 1,694.3% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 628 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ingevity during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of Ingevity by 83.3% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, EMC Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Ingevity by 49.3% during the 2nd quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 2,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

About Ingevity

(Get Rating)

Ingevity Corp. engages in the manufacture of specialty chemicals and carbon materials. It operates through the following segments: Performance Chemicals and Performance Materials. The Performance Materials segment consists of automotive technologies and process purifications product families. Automotive technologies produces automotive carbon products used in gasoline vapor emission control systems in cars, trucks, motorcycles and boats.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ingevity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingevity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.