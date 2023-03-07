Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) Shares Acquired by Origin Asset Management LLP

Origin Asset Management LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,685,745 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 62,244 shares during the period. Infosys makes up about 25.4% of Origin Asset Management LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Origin Asset Management LLP owned approximately 0.09% of Infosys worth $62,547,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of INFY. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Infosys during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Infosys by 86.0% during the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,797 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,293 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in Infosys by 478.5% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 5,785 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 4,785 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Infosys by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,549 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 1,286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Infosys in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $148,000. 12.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Infosys from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. StockNews.com cut Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.71.

INFY traded down $0.11 on Tuesday, hitting $18.15. The company had a trading volume of 1,380,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,531,283. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.49. Infosys Limited has a 1-year low of $16.39 and a 1-year high of $25.20. The stock has a market cap of $75.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.00.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 12th. The technology company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19. The business had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.66 billion. Infosys had a return on equity of 31.23% and a net margin of 16.66%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Infosys Limited will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

Infosys Ltd. is a digital services and consulting company, which engages in the provision of end-to-end business solutions. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Retail, Communication, Energy, Utilities, Resources, and Services, Manufacturing, Hi-Tech, Life Sciences, and All Other.

