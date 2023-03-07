INDUS Realty Trust (NASDAQ:INDT) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.61 EPS

INDUS Realty Trust (NASDAQ:INDT – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.61), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $12.90 million for the quarter. INDUS Realty Trust had a return on equity of 5.91% and a net margin of 49.67%.

INDUS Realty Trust Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ INDT opened at $66.25 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $64.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.91. INDUS Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $48.33 and a fifty-two week high of $76.25. The firm has a market cap of $675.09 million, a PE ratio of 28.19 and a beta of 0.83.

Institutional Trading of INDUS Realty Trust

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in INDUS Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth $236,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in INDUS Realty Trust by 235.9% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 1,092 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in INDUS Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $994,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in INDUS Realty Trust by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 39,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,510,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in INDUS Realty Trust by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $933,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.21% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About INDUS Realty Trust

A number of research firms have recently commented on INDT. Robert W. Baird downgraded INDUS Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. JMP Securities downgraded shares of INDUS Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd.

Indus Realty Trust, Inc engages in the developing, managing and leasing industrial/warehouse properties. The company was founded in 1970 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

