IMV (TSE:IMV) Trading Down 14.7%

IMV Inc. (TSE:IMV – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 14.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.81 and last traded at C$0.81. Approximately 115,582 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 57% from the average daily volume of 73,753 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.95.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$65.00 price target on shares of IMV in a report on Wednesday, December 21st.

IMV Trading Down 18.9 %

The firm has a market cap of C$9.00 million, a PE ratio of -0.11 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,231.01. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$2.65 and a 200 day moving average price of C$4.65.

IMV Company Profile

IMV Inc operates as a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company. The company develops a portfolio of therapies based on DPX its immune-educating technology platform for treatment of solid and hematological cancers. The company's lead drug candidate includes maveropepimut-S, a DPX-based immunotherapy that targets survivin-expressing cells that is Phase II clinical trials for diffuse large B cell lymphoma; ovarian cancer; and bladder, liver, and microsatellite instability high tumors, as well as in Phase I clinical trial for breast cancer.

