Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) Receives Reduce Rating from Veritas Investment Research

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO – Get Rating) (NYSEMKT:IMO)‘s stock had its “reduce” rating reiterated by research analysts at Veritas Investment Research in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on IMO. Raymond James upped their target price on Imperial Oil from C$70.00 to C$74.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. CIBC cut their price objective on Imperial Oil from C$80.00 to C$76.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Imperial Oil from C$79.00 to C$81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Imperial Oil to C$80.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Finally, TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Imperial Oil from C$82.00 to C$81.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$77.46.

IMO traded down C$0.65 during trading on Tuesday, reaching C$69.97. The stock had a trading volume of 491,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,000,668. The firm has a market capitalization of C$40.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.66. Imperial Oil has a 1-year low of C$52.28 and a 1-year high of C$79.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$67.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$67.65.

Imperial Oil ( TSE:IMO Get Rating ) (NYSEMKT:IMO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported C$2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.46 by C$0.40. The firm had revenue of C$14.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$17.82 billion. Imperial Oil had a return on equity of 33.25% and a net margin of 12.35%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Imperial Oil will post 9.611797 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Imperial Oil Limited engages in exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical segments. The Upstream segment explores for, and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2021, this segment had 386 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

