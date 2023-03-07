Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) Receives Reduce Rating from Veritas Investment Research

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO – Get Rating) (NYSEMKT:IMO)‘s stock had its “reduce” rating reiterated by research analysts at Veritas Investment Research in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.
A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on IMO. Raymond James upped their target price on Imperial Oil from C$70.00 to C$74.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. CIBC cut their price objective on Imperial Oil from C$80.00 to C$76.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Imperial Oil from C$79.00 to C$81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Imperial Oil to C$80.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Finally, TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Imperial Oil from C$82.00 to C$81.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$77.46.
IMO traded down C$0.65 during trading on Tuesday, reaching C$69.97. The stock had a trading volume of 491,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,000,668. The firm has a market capitalization of C$40.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.66. Imperial Oil has a 1-year low of C$52.28 and a 1-year high of C$79.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$67.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$67.65.
Imperial Oil Limited engages in exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical segments. The Upstream segment explores for, and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2021, this segment had 386 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.
