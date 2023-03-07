Impellam Group plc (LON:IPEL) Declares Dividend Increase – GBX 77.80 Per Share

Impellam Group plc (LON:IPEL – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Monday, March 6th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 16th will be given a dividend of GBX 77.80 ($0.94) per share on Thursday, April 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 11.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. This is a boost from Impellam Group’s previous dividend of $55.40. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Shares of IPEL stock traded up GBX 12.50 ($0.15) on Monday, reaching GBX 700 ($8.42). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,390. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 688.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 608.07. Impellam Group has a 1 year low of GBX 406 ($4.88) and a 1 year high of GBX 735 ($8.84). The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.14. The company has a market capitalization of £315 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,291.67 and a beta of 0.23.
