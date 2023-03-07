Impellam Group plc (LON:IPEL) Declares Dividend Increase – GBX 77.80 Per Share

Impellam Group plc (LON:IPEL – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Monday, March 6th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 16th will be given a dividend of GBX 77.80 ($0.94) per share on Thursday, April 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 11.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. This is a boost from Impellam Group’s previous dividend of $55.40. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of IPEL stock traded up GBX 12.50 ($0.15) on Monday, reaching GBX 700 ($8.42). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,390. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 688.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 608.07. Impellam Group has a 1 year low of GBX 406 ($4.88) and a 1 year high of GBX 735 ($8.84). The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.14. The company has a market capitalization of £315 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,291.67 and a beta of 0.23.

Impellam Group Company Profile

Impellam Group plc provides staffing solutions, human capital management, and outsourced people-related services in the United Kingdom, North America, rest of Europe, and Australasia. It operates through four segments: Global Managed Services, STEM, Regional Specialist Staffing, and Healthcare. The Global Managed Services segment engages in the design, implement, coordinate, and report on the talent acquisition process through the provision of multi-disciplinary outsourced recruitment services under the Comensura, Guidant Global, and Flexy brand names.

