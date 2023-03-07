Iida Group Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ANTOF) Short Interest Update

Iida Group Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ANTOF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 988,100 shares, a growth of 6.5% from the January 31st total of 928,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
Iida Group Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:ANTOF remained flat at C$15.62 during trading hours on Tuesday. Iida Group has a 12 month low of C$14.63 and a 12 month high of C$15.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$15.62 and a 200 day moving average price of C$15.62.
Iida Group Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Iida Group (ANTOF)
- Are Blue Chip Stocks a Good Investment?
- How to Pick the Best Dividend Stocks
- The Time To Strike Thor Industries Is Close At Hand
- Dick’s Sporting Goods Scores Win for Investors
- Yeti Stock Clobbered by Normalization and Voluntary Recalls
Receive News & Ratings for Iida Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iida Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.