HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) Shares Gap Down to $4.55

HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.55, but opened at $4.44. HUYA shares last traded at $4.34, with a volume of 133,408 shares.

A number of research analysts have commented on HUYA shares. China Renaissance raised HUYA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $4.30 to $4.20 in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. HSBC raised their price target on HUYA from $4.60 to $6.30 in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Citigroup downgraded HUYA from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $4.00 to $3.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.00.

HUYA Trading Down 4.2 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.56 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.00 and a 200 day moving average of $3.46.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUYA. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in HUYA in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in HUYA in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of HUYA during the 3rd quarter valued at $56,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of HUYA during the 3rd quarter valued at $87,000. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of HUYA during the 2nd quarter valued at $91,000. 21.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HUYA, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the development of game live streaming platform. The company provides live streaming content for mobile, personal computer, and console games. It also offers content to other entertainment genres, such as talent shows, anime, and outdoor activities. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, China.

