Hut 8 Mining (HUT) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Hut 8 Mining (TSE:HUT – Get Rating) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, March 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C($0.12) per share for the quarter.

Shares of Hut 8 Mining stock traded down C$0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching C$2.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 379,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,063,128. Hut 8 Mining has a 52-week low of C$1.08 and a 52-week high of C$8.41. The company has a market cap of C$415.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.04 and a beta of 3.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$2.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$2.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 9.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.16.

Separately, HC Wainwright downgraded Hut 8 Mining from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th.

Hut 8 Mining Corp. operates as a cryptocurrency mining company in North America. The company engages in industrial scale bitcoin mining operations. It also owns and operates 38 BlockBoxes in Drumheller, Alberta; and 51 BlockBoxes in Medicine Hat, Alberta. Hut 8 Mining Corp. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

