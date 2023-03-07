Humanscape Price Down 15.2% Over Last 7 Days (HUM)

Humanscape (HUM) traded down 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 6th. Humanscape has a total market capitalization of $11.59 million and $3.99 million worth of Humanscape was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Humanscape token can currently be purchased for about $0.10 or 0.00000459 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Humanscape has traded 15.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Humanscape

Humanscape was first traded on August 14th, 2019. Humanscape’s total supply is 1,084,734,273 tokens and its circulating supply is 112,500,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Humanscape is https://reddit.com/r/humanscape_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Humanscape’s official website is humanscape.io. Humanscape’s official message board is medium.com/humanscape-ico. Humanscape’s official Twitter account is @humanscape_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Humanscape

According to CryptoCompare, “The blockchain of Humanscape consists of HUM Tokens (HUM), the basic unit for transactions; HUM Points (HP), points used within in the community; and HUM Donations (HD), points used for donations. In addition, Activity Index, Donation Index and User Score affect the token utilities. The token model of Humanscape is based on the STEEM model, which is evaluated as one of the most innovative among blockchain-based communities and has been optimized to suit the needs of patient communities.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Humanscape directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Humanscape should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Humanscape using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

