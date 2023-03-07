Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) Shares Bought by PARUS FINANCE UK Ltd

PARUS FINANCE UK Ltd grew its position in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,333 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the quarter. Humana accounts for 5.2% of PARUS FINANCE UK Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. PARUS FINANCE UK Ltd’s holdings in Humana were worth $5,984,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HUM. Castleview Partners LLC lifted its position in Humana by 46,704.0% during the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 11,701 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 11,676 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in Humana during the second quarter worth $29,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE acquired a new stake in Humana in the second quarter valued at $42,000. Insight Inv LLC bought a new position in shares of Humana in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Humana during the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. Institutional investors own 93.38% of the company’s stock.

HUM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Humana from $630.00 to $625.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 6th. UBS Group cut their price target on Humana from $645.00 to $620.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Humana from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $575.00 to $652.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Stephens cut their target price on shares of Humana from $625.00 to $590.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Humana from $547.00 to $647.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $594.12.

Shares of NYSE:HUM traded down $4.64 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $494.43. 55,861 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,074,727. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.79 billion, a PE ratio of 22.64, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.72. Humana Inc. has a 52 week low of $410.87 and a 52 week high of $571.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company’s 50 day moving average is $497.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $507.99.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.16. Humana had a net margin of 3.02% and a return on equity of 20.50%. The firm had revenue of $22.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Humana Inc. will post 28.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.885 per share. This is an increase from Humana’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. Humana’s payout ratio is currently 14.29%.

In other news, CEO Bruce D. Broussard sold 17,575 shares of Humana stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.85, for a total value of $8,890,313.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 70,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,429,734. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Bruce D. Broussard sold 17,575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.85, for a total value of $8,890,313.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,429,734. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Bruce D. Broussard sold 7,000 shares of Humana stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $531.92, for a total value of $3,723,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 65,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,895,015.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 42,258 shares of company stock worth $21,495,922 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Humana Inc engages in the provision of health insurance services. The firm operates through the following segments: Retail, Group and Specialty and Healthcare Services. The Retail segment consists of products sold on a retail basis to individuals including medical and supplemental plans such as Medicare, and State-based contracts.

