Hudbay Minerals Inc. (TSE:HBM) to Issue $0.02 1 Dividend

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (TSE:HBM – Get Rating) (NYSE:HBM) declared a 1 dividend on Monday, March 6th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.02 per share by the mining company on Tuesday, March 7th. This represents a yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 24th.

Shares of TSE:HBM opened at C$7.17 on Tuesday. Hudbay Minerals has a 12-month low of C$4.07 and a 12-month high of C$11.17. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.88 billion, a PE ratio of 19.38, a PEG ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.97. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$7.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$6.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.22.

In other Hudbay Minerals news, insider Waterton Global Resource Management, Inc. sold 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.25, for a total value of C$21,750,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,927,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$137,228,440.17. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HBM. National Bankshares upped their target price on Hudbay Minerals from C$8.50 to C$8.75 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Hudbay Minerals from C$10.00 to C$9.75 in a research note on Friday, February 24th. CSFB reduced their target price on Hudbay Minerals from C$9.00 to C$8.50 in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Hudbay Minerals to C$8.50 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their target price on Hudbay Minerals from C$10.00 to C$9.00 in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hudbay Minerals has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$9.25.

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; silver/gold doré; molybdenum concentrates; and zinc metals.

