HSBC Analysts Give Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME) a €33.00 Price Target

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME – Get Rating) has been given a €33.00 ($35.11) price objective by research analysts at HSBC in a research report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. HSBC’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 12.09% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on FME. Barclays set a €32.00 ($34.04) target price on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €22.00 ($23.40) price objective on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Berenberg Bank set a €46.83 ($49.82) price target on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Warburg Research set a €22.00 ($23.40) price objective on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €17.10 ($18.19) price objective on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Monday, February 20th.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Stock Performance

FME stock traded up €0.84 ($0.89) during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching €37.54 ($39.94). 598,897 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 704,197. The company has a 50-day moving average price of €34.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €31.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.52, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.27. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a 52 week low of €25.95 ($27.61) and a 52 week high of €63.60 ($67.66). The firm has a market capitalization of $11.01 billion, a PE ratio of 16.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.88.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Company Profile

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA provides dialysis care and related dialysis care services in Germany, North America, and internationally. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

