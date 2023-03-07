Horizen Trading 10% Lower Over Last 7 Days (ZEN)

Horizen (ZEN) traded 1.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on March 7th. Horizen has a market capitalization of $144.74 million and $12.79 million worth of Horizen was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Horizen coin can now be bought for $10.77 or 0.00048387 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Horizen has traded 10% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $37.33 or 0.00167769 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.33 or 0.00068888 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001679 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001096 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 28.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002042 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0412 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Horizen is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 1st, 2017. Horizen’s total supply is 13,442,506 coins. The Reddit community for Horizen is /r/Horizen/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Horizen’s official message board is forum.horizen.global. The official website for Horizen is www.horizen.io. Horizen’s official Twitter account is @horizenglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Horizen is an ecosystem that rewards contributors and empowers everyone. Its scalable platform allows businesses and developers to create public or private blockchains easily and affordably using the largest node network in the industry. The Sidechain SDK provides all the necessary components for quick deployment of a fully customizable blockchain. The native cryptocurrency, ZEN, is a mineable PoW coin traded on various exchanges, and integrated on major wallets including Sphere by Horizen, a multifunctional wallet that serves as an interface with most Horizen products and services.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Horizen should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Horizen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

