Hopewell Highway Infrastructure (OTCMKTS:HHILY) Sets New 52-Week Low at $2.45

Hopewell Highway Infrastructure Limited (OTCMKTS:HHILY – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $2.45 and last traded at $2.45, with a volume of 34 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.45.
Hopewell Highway Infrastructure Price Performance
The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.17.
About Hopewell Highway Infrastructure
Hopewell Highway Infrastructure Limited, an investment holding company, develops, operates, and manages expressways in the People's Republic of China. The company operates toll-expressway projects comprising Guangzhou-Shenzhen Superhighway, Phase I of the Western Delta Route, Phase II of the Western Delta Route, and Phase III of the Western Delta Route.
