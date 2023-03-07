HighPeak Energy (NASDAQ:HPK) Shares Gap Down on Disappointing Earnings

HighPeak Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:HPK – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $28.26, but opened at $27.39. HighPeak Energy shares last traded at $27.08, with a volume of 38,496 shares trading hands.

The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $257.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $253.49 million. HighPeak Energy had a net margin of 34.53% and a return on equity of 33.37%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.38 EPS.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 1st were paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 31st. HighPeak Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.99%.

In other HighPeak Energy news, CEO Jack Hightower acquired 14,601 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.98 per share, for a total transaction of $320,929.98. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,739,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,204,824.54. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 88.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in shares of HighPeak Energy by 81.3% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of HighPeak Energy by 116.6% in the 4th quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 1,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of HighPeak Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in HighPeak Energy by 555.9% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,590 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in HighPeak Energy by 165.3% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,565 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 19.60% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.16 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Pure Acquisition Corp. engages in the provision of merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or other similar business combination. It focuses on energy industry with an emphasis on opportunities in the upstream oil and gas industry in North America. The company was founded on November 13, 2017 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

