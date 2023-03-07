HighPeak Energy (NASDAQ:HPK) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

HighPeak Energy (NASDAQ:HPK – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.30), MarketWatch Earnings reports. HighPeak Energy had a net margin of 34.53% and a return on equity of 33.37%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share.

HighPeak Energy Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of HighPeak Energy stock opened at $28.26 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $26.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.25. The company has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.92 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.54. HighPeak Energy has a 1 year low of $17.31 and a 1 year high of $38.21.

HighPeak Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 1st were paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 31st. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.35%. HighPeak Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.99%.

Insider Buying and Selling at HighPeak Energy

Institutional Trading of HighPeak Energy

In other news, CEO Jack Hightower bought 14,601 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.98 per share, with a total value of $320,929.98. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 2,739,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,204,824.54. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 88.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of HighPeak Energy by 495.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 228,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,951,000 after buying an additional 190,169 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in HighPeak Energy by 140.5% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 283,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,296,000 after acquiring an additional 165,665 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of HighPeak Energy by 55.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 443,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,613,000 after purchasing an additional 159,020 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of HighPeak Energy by 1,004.2% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 132,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,395,000 after purchasing an additional 120,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of HighPeak Energy by 65.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 100,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,584,000 after purchasing an additional 40,025 shares during the period. 19.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About HighPeak Energy

Pure Acquisition Corp. engages in the provision of merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or other similar business combination. It focuses on energy industry with an emphasis on opportunities in the upstream oil and gas industry in North America. The company was founded on November 13, 2017 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

