HI Trading 30% Lower Over Last Week (HI)

HI (HI) traded down 8.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 6th. Over the last week, HI has traded 30% lower against the U.S. dollar. HI has a market cap of $38.03 million and $357,388.46 worth of HI was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HI token can currently be purchased for $0.0137 or 0.00000061 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get HI alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00010642 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.21 or 0.00032088 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.94 or 0.00039767 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.96 or 0.00022077 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001973 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004439 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0409 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0342 or 0.00000152 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $49.53 or 0.00220362 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22,479.94 or 1.00005685 BTC.

HI Profile

HI (HI) is a token. It was first traded on July 31st, 2021. HI’s total supply is 9,833,337,402 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,768,384,825 tokens. HI’s official Twitter account is @hi_com_official. The official message board for HI is resources.hi.com. The Reddit community for HI is https://reddit.com/r/hi_official. The official website for HI is www.hi.com.

Buying and Selling HI

According to CryptoCompare, “HI (HI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. HI has a current supply of 9,833,337,402 with 2,898,698,243 in circulation. The last known price of HI is 0.0146144 USD and is down -2.79 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 16 active market(s) with $265,095.60 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hi.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HI should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for HI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HI and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.