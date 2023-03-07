HI (HI) Price Down 26% Over Last Week

HI (HI) traded up 6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 7th. One HI token can currently be purchased for about $0.0145 or 0.00000066 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. HI has a total market capitalization of $40.10 million and $387,488.28 worth of HI was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, HI has traded 26% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00010349 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $7.22 or 0.00032672 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.49 or 0.00038419 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.76 or 0.00021552 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001823 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004464 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0374 or 0.00000170 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.66 or 0.00220287 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0317 or 0.00000143 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22,088.97 or 1.00000000 BTC.

HI Token Profile

HI (CRYPTO:HI) is a token. Its launch date was July 31st, 2021. HI’s total supply is 9,833,337,402 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,768,384,825 tokens. HI’s official message board is resources.hi.com. HI’s official Twitter account is @hi_com_official. The official website for HI is www.hi.com. The Reddit community for HI is https://reddit.com/r/hi_official.

HI Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “HI (HI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. HI has a current supply of 9,833,337,402 with 2,898,698,243 in circulation. The last known price of HI is 0.01342923 USD and is down -8.11 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 16 active market(s) with $353,280.97 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hi.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HI should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

