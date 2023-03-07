Hexagon AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HXGBY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Hexagon AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HXGBY – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $108.80.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HXGBY. Berenberg Bank lowered Hexagon AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Bryan, Garnier & Co began coverage on Hexagon AB (publ) in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set a “sell” rating and a SEK 100 target price on the stock. Finally, HSBC lowered Hexagon AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday.

Hexagon AB (publ) Stock Performance

Hexagon AB (publ) stock opened at $11.12 on Thursday. Hexagon AB has a 12 month low of $8.49 and a 12 month high of $14.84. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.68.

Hexagon AB (publ) Company Profile

Hexagon AB (publ) ( OTCMKTS:HXGBY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 23rd. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter.

Hexagon AB engages in the provision of sensor, software, and autonomous solutions. It operates through the Industrial Enterprise Solutions (IES), and Geospatial Enterprise Solutions (GES) segments. The IES segment is composed of metrology systems that incorporate the latest in sensor technology for fast and accurate measurements, as well as CAD and CAM software.

